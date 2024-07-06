Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $3.98. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 303,445 shares changing hands.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

About Piraeus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.