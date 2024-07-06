Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.43. The firm has a market cap of C$22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

