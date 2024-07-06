Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $0.98. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 37,978 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 151.51% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology comprises 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Mellon University owned about 0.26% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

