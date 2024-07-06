Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,997,000 after acquiring an additional 356,410 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,008. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $223.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

