Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,089 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

QEFA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 19,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $966.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

