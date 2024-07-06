Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.48% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QGRO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

