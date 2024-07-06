Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 77,560 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,583,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,607. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.