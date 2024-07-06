Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

