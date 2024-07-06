Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $320.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.