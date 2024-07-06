Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,054,000 after buying an additional 150,534 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,025,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. 106,319 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

