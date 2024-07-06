Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 21,665 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.07. 380,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.