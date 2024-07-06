Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 42,511 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 322,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

