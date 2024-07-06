Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,358 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RWL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.