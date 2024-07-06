Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 75,027 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 633,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

