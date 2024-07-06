Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 2,553,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,238. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

