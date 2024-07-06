Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 1,075,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

