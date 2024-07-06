Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 3,059,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

