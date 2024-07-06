Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 745,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,532,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $342,094,000 after buying an additional 657,952 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. 6,582,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,061. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

