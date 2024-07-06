Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of APD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.38 and its 200 day moving average is $251.29.
Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
