Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.08 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,522,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

