Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 594.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 315,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.