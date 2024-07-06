Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

