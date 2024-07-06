Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

