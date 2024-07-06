Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,778,000.

ITB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,807 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

