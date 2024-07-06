Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DraftKings by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.07. 5,939,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

