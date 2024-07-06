Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

