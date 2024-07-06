Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

