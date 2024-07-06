Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,677 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

SYLD traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $67.11. 62,868 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

