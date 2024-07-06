Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 55,876 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,625. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

