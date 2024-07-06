Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 19.69% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EMM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.