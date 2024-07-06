Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,929 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 409,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,389. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.