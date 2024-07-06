Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

