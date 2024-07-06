Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

