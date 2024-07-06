Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,189 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.