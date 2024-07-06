Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $530.31. The company had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.08 and its 200-day moving average is $510.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

