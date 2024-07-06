Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 26,431 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,157. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

