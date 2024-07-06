Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

