Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,701 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. 297,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,250. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

