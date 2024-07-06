Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 80,897 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,650,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.03. 923,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,949. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $303.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average is $280.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.