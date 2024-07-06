Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,698 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 148.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 165.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,927. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

