Qtum Trading Down 15.1% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $229.42 million and $29.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.10 or 0.05293734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,221,388 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

