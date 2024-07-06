Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

QUAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

