Quinsam Capital Corporation Acquires 558,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA – Get Free Report) insider Quinsam Capital Corporation purchased 558,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,690.00.
Quinsam Capital Stock Performance
Quinsam Capital Co. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$1.19.
About Quinsam Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quinsam Capital
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.