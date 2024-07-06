Quinsam Capital Corporation Acquires 558,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA – Get Free Report) insider Quinsam Capital Corporation purchased 558,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,690.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$1.19.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

