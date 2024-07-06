Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUIS. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUIS opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

