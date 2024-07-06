Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Insider Buys A$30,097.65 in Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Dulhunty acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.22 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$30,097.65 ($20,065.10).

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

