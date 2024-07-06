Request Price Down 10.4% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09286579 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,045,072.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

