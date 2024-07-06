Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 10,564 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Residential REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
