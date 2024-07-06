Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 148 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brink’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NYSE BCO opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

