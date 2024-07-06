Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 226 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

LNTH stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.