Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 238 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.40% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $34,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

